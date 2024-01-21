Let's go fly a kite, up to the highest height

On the Port Macdonnell, SA, foreshore there is an old man who makes kites from any old bits of stiff plastic: chook feed bags, fertiliser bags, shopping bags. He's been making them for years, just because he loves making kites, not for sale nor for any other reason. He often has kids watching him and he shows anyone who's interested how to make a simple kite. His wife is sometimes there with him and she has a few kites flying as well, but Kevin says he doesn't like her kites much!



From the song of the same name by David Tomlinson, Dick Van Dyke and the Londoners, performed in the musical and film, 'Mary Poppins':

