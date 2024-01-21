Previous
Let's go fly a kite, up to the highest height
Photo 975

Let's go fly a kite, up to the highest height

On the Port Macdonnell, SA, foreshore there is an old man who makes kites from any old bits of stiff plastic: chook feed bags, fertiliser bags, shopping bags. He's been making them for years, just because he loves making kites, not for sale nor for any other reason. He often has kids watching him and he shows anyone who's interested how to make a simple kite. His wife is sometimes there with him and she has a few kites flying as well, but Kevin says he doesn't like her kites much!

From the song of the same name by David Tomlinson, Dick Van Dyke and the Londoners, performed in the musical and film, 'Mary Poppins':
21st January 2024 21st Jan 24

Suzanne

ace
@ankers70
Bec
Lovely!
January 20th, 2024  
Dawn
A cool image an enjoyed your narrative
January 20th, 2024  
Rob Z
What a super photo. It's a good story too - love the idea of using rubbish to make something as exhilarating as a kite...
January 20th, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd
Cool shot and narrative !
January 20th, 2024  
Joan Robillard
Nice
January 20th, 2024  
