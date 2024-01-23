Previous
I know not what I am doing with this camera! by ankers70
I know not what I am doing with this camera!

In response to challenge by @northy for Get Pushed #599 to respond to a quote by Carl Sagan 'We live in a society exquisitely dependent on science and technology, in which hardly anyone knows anything about science and technology'. I did find this challenge thought provoking. This photo seemed to suit as I made a complete mess of the photos I was trying to take and this was one result showing literally that I know nothing about this exquisite piece of technology with which I work on a daily basis.

Suzanne

Rob Z
Lol - fabulous response to the challenge!
January 22nd, 2024  
Joan Robillard
Nice
January 22nd, 2024  
Mallory
Really cool!
January 22nd, 2024  
Dawn
A cool response to the challenge set
January 22nd, 2024  
borof
However you did it, it's a great shot.
January 22nd, 2024  
haskar
You're having a great time.
January 22nd, 2024  
Cathy 💫
Love neon lighting, very cool.
January 22nd, 2024  
