I know not what I am doing with this camera!

In response to challenge by @northy for Get Pushed #599 to respond to a quote by Carl Sagan 'We live in a society exquisitely dependent on science and technology, in which hardly anyone knows anything about science and technology'. I did find this challenge thought provoking. This photo seemed to suit as I made a complete mess of the photos I was trying to take and this was one result showing literally that I know nothing about this exquisite piece of technology with which I work on a daily basis.