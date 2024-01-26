Previous
Stone Stockmen by ankers70
Stone Stockmen

The Stone Stockmen, one of Melbourne's regular street performers, performing in the Bourke Street Mall during Australian Open week.


26th January 2024 26th Jan 24

Suzanne

@ankers70
I like photography and have taken photographs all my adult life. I combine photos and journaling. I love sharing photos and I love...
Lesley ace
Ooh this looks interesting. I love street performers
January 25th, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
Wonderful
January 25th, 2024  
Rob Z ace
That's excellent!
January 25th, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
Clever entertainment.
January 25th, 2024  
