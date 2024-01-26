Sign up
Previous
Photo 980
Stone Stockmen
The Stone Stockmen, one of Melbourne's regular street performers, performing in the Bourke Street Mall during Australian Open week.
26th January 2024
26th Jan 24
4
2
Suzanne
ace
@ankers70
I like photography and have taken photographs all my adult life. I combine photos and journaling. I love sharing photos and I love...
994
photos
112
followers
121
following
268% complete
View this month »
973
974
975
976
977
978
979
980
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
4
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 mini
Taken
22nd January 2024 11:37am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
street-109
Lesley
ace
Ooh this looks interesting. I love street performers
January 25th, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
Wonderful
January 25th, 2024
Rob Z
ace
That's excellent!
January 25th, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
Clever entertainment.
January 25th, 2024
