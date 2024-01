Really good!

By David Shrigley, 2016, forecourt, National Gallery Victoria. Interestingly, it was originally conceived as a satirical gesture, for the fourth plinth in London's Trafalgar Square, in the immediate aftermath of the UK's decision to leave the EU.



6 tonnes and 7 metres high, the brass sculpture was brought from Southampton to Port Melbourne for installation at the NGV and will be here until April 2024.