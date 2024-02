For FOR2024, on this week's theme of focussing on elements of composition with architecture.I found Ann's @Olivetreeann notes and links on this really useful and interesting. Thanks, Ann.I have found this video on Industrial Photography by Steven Brooks worthwhile and others may find it interesting as well. It deals with compositional elements in that field of architectural photography: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MpfqiW7v_M8