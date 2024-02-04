Previous
Mad dogs and Scotsmen go out in the midday sun! by ankers70
Photo 989

Mad dogs and Scotsmen go out in the midday sun!

Kilted Scotsman busking in Melbourne's Bourke Street Mall in yesterday's heat! Most people in the shade as you can see on the other side of the street. I was in the shade of Royal Arcade looking out.

4th February 2024 4th Feb 24

Suzanne

@ankers70
I like photography and have taken photographs all my adult life. I combine photos and journaling. I love sharing photos and I love...
