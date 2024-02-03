Sign up
Previous
Photo 988
Reflected
I hope this counts as a city scape or urban landscape for the first week of FOR February.
Raymond
@rbrettschneider
to make mirror-like reflections the main subject of the photo for Get Pushed #600. I hope this meets the challenge.
3rd February 2024
3rd Feb 24
5
1
Suzanne
ace
@ankers70
I like photography and have taken photographs all my adult life. I combine photos and journaling. I love sharing photos and I love...
1002
photos
114
followers
122
following
270% complete
View this month »
981
982
983
984
985
986
987
988
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
5
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M50m2
Taken
2nd February 2024 8:41am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
for2024
,
get-pushed-600
February 2nd, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
Lovely
February 2nd, 2024
Walks @ 7
ace
Very cool!
February 2nd, 2024
Rob Z
ace
So well done for both challenges...
February 2nd, 2024
Oli Lindenskov
Lovely pic👍😊
February 2nd, 2024
