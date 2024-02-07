Sign up
Previous
Photo 992
Composing with Architecture 3
Fractals Federation Square, Melbourne. Outside the NGV Ian Potter Gallery.
More information:
https://fedsquare.com/history-design
7th February 2024
7th Feb 24
4
3
Suzanne
ace
@ankers70
I like photography and have taken photographs all my adult life. I combine photos and journaling. I love sharing photos and I love...
1006
photos
113
followers
122
following
271% complete
View this month »
985
986
987
988
989
990
991
992
Photo Details
Views
14
Comments
4
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M50m2
Taken
6th February 2024 3:44pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
for2024
Call me Joe
ace
❤️⭐️👌
February 6th, 2024
Rob Z
ace
Just a super shot!
February 6th, 2024
John
Cool
February 6th, 2024
borof
ace
An exciting building structure.
February 6th, 2024
