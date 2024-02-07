Previous
Composing with Architecture 3 by ankers70
Composing with Architecture 3

Fractals Federation Square, Melbourne. Outside the NGV Ian Potter Gallery.

More information: https://fedsquare.com/history-design


7th February 2024 7th Feb 24

Suzanne

Call me Joe ace
February 6th, 2024  
Rob Z ace
Just a super shot!
February 6th, 2024  
John
Cool
February 6th, 2024  
borof ace
An exciting building structure.
February 6th, 2024  
