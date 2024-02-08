Sign up
Previous
Photo 993
Composing with Architecture 4
Webb Bridge, Melbourne, Robert Owen designer, 2003. This is a pedestrian bridge across the Yarra from Southbank to the CBD.
8th February 2024
8th Feb 24
3
4
Suzanne
@ankers70
I like photography and have taken photographs all my adult life. I combine photos and journaling. I love sharing photos and I love...
1007
photos
113
followers
122
following
986
987
988
989
990
991
992
993
Views
15
Comments
3
Fav's
4
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M50m2
Taken
6th February 2024 1:35pm
for2024
John
Fab shot, love the light and shadows
February 7th, 2024
Corinne C
ace
A beautifully composed image
February 7th, 2024
Rob Z
ace
Just marvellous
February 7th, 2024
