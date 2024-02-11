Sign up
Previous
Photo 996
Composing with Architecture 7
Blending old and new architecture: Coop's Shot Tower inside Melbourne Central. More Info:
https://www.melbournecentral.com.au/visitor-info/our-heritage
11th February 2024
11th Feb 24
Suzanne
ace
@ankers70
I like photography and have taken photographs all my adult life. I combine photos and journaling. I love sharing photos and I love...
1010
photos
113
followers
122
following
989
990
991
992
993
994
995
996
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M50m2
Taken
8th February 2024 2:22pm
Tags
for2024
,
architecture-3
