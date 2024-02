Lighting the street with selective colour

This rather elderly guy, with his bright colours and long pony tail, caught my eye, strutting down Little Bourke Street, Melbourne CBD on a hot, hot day.



I don't know if I have responded appropriately to the colour toning prompt for this week. I was trying to use it to show the glow of his attire. The contrast with the other somewhat elderly man walking towards him was stark!



Posting early as long day tomorrow.