Previous
Encounter by ankers70
Photo 1046

Encounter

By the Munich sculptor Joseph Fromm 1994, 'Encounter' in the Garden of the Two Shores, Kehl Germany, symbolizes Franco-German friendship across the Rhine
1st April 2024 1st Apr 24

Suzanne

ace
@ankers70
I like photography and have taken photographs all my adult life. I combine photos and journaling. I love sharing photos and I love...
286% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise