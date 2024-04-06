Sign up
Previous
Photo 1051
Textures of Perouges
I loved all the stone textures of Perouges, France.
6th April 2024
6th Apr 24
Suzanne
ace
@ankers70
I like photography and have taken photographs all my adult life. I combine photos and journaling. I love sharing photos and I love...
1067
photos
122
followers
129
following
287% complete
View this month »
1044
1045
1046
1047
1048
1049
1050
1051
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M50m2
Taken
3rd April 2024 12:08am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
365 Project
close