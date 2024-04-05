Previous
Aged but enduring! by ankers70
Photo 1050

Aged but enduring!

Kind of like me!

Only about 60 people live in Perouges, a mediaeval French village slowly being restored after a group of dedicated people got together to save it from complete destruction.
5th April 2024 5th Apr 24

Suzanne

ace
@ankers70
I like photography and have taken photographs all my adult life. I combine photos and journaling. I love sharing photos and I love...
287% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise