Viaduct de Troye

This viaduct is built is along the route of the historic 'Train de l'Ardèche' which runs along the route of the Doux river through the Gorges du Doux. Inaugurated in 1891, the 33km route includes 8km of supporting walls, 8 masonry viaducts, and 4 tunnels, all built with picks and shovels and with the aid of donkeys.