Views of a room

Window art, Avignon, France

To avoid the window tax imposed in England, France and Ireland during the 18th and 19th centuries, property owners would remove windows. In Avignon this resulted in so many bricked up and plastered over windows that the city government has embarked on a programme of trompe l'oeil frescoes in the blank window frames. They are all over the city, some of them paying homage to actors, performers and performances of previous theatre festivals in the city. They are mostly painted by Dominique Durand and Marion Pochy.

Not a great photo because the light was not good but in this photo you can see how many windows were removed in the building with only two painted over.
