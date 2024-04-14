Previous
When you're in Paris . . . by ankers70
When you're in Paris . . .

We are about halfway through our trip. this week spending our last week in Europe in the wonderful city of Paris. I haven't been here since the early 1980s but it still has the same allure.
Suzanne

@ankers70
Bec ace
Ooh! Le Eiffel Tower! Still as lovely as ever. Great capture.
April 14th, 2024  
