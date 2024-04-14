Sign up
Photo 1059
When you're in Paris . . .
We are about halfway through our trip. this week spending our last week in Europe in the wonderful city of Paris. I haven't been here since the early 1980s but it still has the same allure.
14th April 2024
14th Apr 24
1
1
Suzanne
ace
@ankers70
I like photography and have taken photographs all my adult life. I combine photos and journaling. I love sharing photos and I love...
1075
photos
123
followers
129
following
1052
1053
1054
1055
1056
1057
1058
1059
Views
2
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M50m2
Taken
12th April 2024 5:58pm
Bec
ace
Ooh! Le Eiffel Tower! Still as lovely as ever. Great capture.
April 14th, 2024
