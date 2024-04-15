Death by photography?

This is not a great photo. I snapped it, crossing (on the pedestrian crossing) the Champs Elyssées at the Arc de Triomphe, Paris. It is hard to convey the idiocy of these three girls, in the middle of the road, trying to get photographs of themselves in front of the Arc de Triomphe (which you can just see on the RHS of the photo): cars whizzing by, buses, tourists, complete mayhem, and all with the background knowledge that pedestrian crossings and lines on roads in Paris are only painted on for decoration, not necessarily for function.



