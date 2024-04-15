Previous
Death by photography? by ankers70
Photo 1060

Death by photography?

This is not a great photo. I snapped it, crossing (on the pedestrian crossing) the Champs Elyssées at the Arc de Triomphe, Paris. It is hard to convey the idiocy of these three girls, in the middle of the road, trying to get photographs of themselves in front of the Arc de Triomphe (which you can just see on the RHS of the photo): cars whizzing by, buses, tourists, complete mayhem, and all with the background knowledge that pedestrian crossings and lines on roads in Paris are only painted on for decoration, not necessarily for function.

15th April 2024 15th Apr 24

Suzanne

ace
@ankers70
I like photography and have taken photographs all my adult life. I combine photos and journaling. I love sharing photos and I love...
290% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Walks @ 7 ace
Wonderful title and perhaps with the up coming Olympics, Paris might realize that a safe place for such shots might be a good thing.
April 15th, 2024  
*lynn ace
Crazy! Love your title!!
April 15th, 2024  
bkb in the city
Great capture. Your title says it all
April 15th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise