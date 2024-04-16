Photographing an icon

I went to the Arc de Triomphe a couple of times. It is not far from where we are staying, and I thought I would get one of those visually beautiful shots of the Arch in all its sunset glory. I took a few photos where I blocked out what was really happening but then decided to show how it really is every evening. This is the real picture: people everywhere, buses, cars, police, madness! If you zoom in on my photo you will see that there are people all along the top of the Arch, all waiting to see the sunset. And the tourist season has only just started. I hate to think what it will be like during the Olympics!



But the Arch is still magnificent, presiding calmly over it all

