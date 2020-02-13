Previous
Next
FoR-Architecture 4 by annied
Photo 520

FoR-Architecture 4

All my architecture shots are going to be different views of the former Richmond Post Office - Richmond NSW. The impressive 1535sqm allotment was designed by architect James Barnet and built between 1875 and 1888.

The building, which was also known as the Richmond Telegraph Office, was added to the NSW State Heritage register mid-June 2000.
13th February 2020 13th Feb 20

Annie D

ace
@annied
ties that bind past and future present familiarities common interests shared experiences it doesn't matter where you're from where you've been just who you are and what you share that makes us friends I have...
142% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise