four of eight by annied
Photo 677

four of eight

It was so hard to get a photo of this teeny jumping spider - it was on a lemon in the tree and whenever I got too close it would scootch around the other side hahaha.
19th July 2020

Annie D

@annied
ties that bind past and future present familiarities common interests shared experiences it doesn't matter where you're from where you've been just who you are and what you share that makes us friends I have...
Wylie ace
very confronting! well shot.
July 26th, 2020  
Annie D
@pusspup thought it was going to jump on the camera and I'd squash the poor thing hahahaha
July 26th, 2020  
