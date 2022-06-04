Sign up
Photo 1075
Dining Outdoors in Megalong Valley
Delicious scones with blackberry jam and yummy banana bread at the Megalong Valley Tea Rooms - it was a brisk but beautiful day out in the mountains.
4th June 2022
4th Jun 22
0
0
Annie D
ace
@annied
update 2020 - I have been here for a long while now - my first year or so I was a diligent photo a dayer...
Tags
30dayswild2022
,
june22words
