Previous
30 Shots -10 by annied
Photo 1717

30 Shots -10

I am doing SINGLE SUBJECT APRIL

Subject - my collection of Native Seed Pods

I love the seed pods of hakea, acacia and eucalypts

This is Corymbia citriodora - Lemon-Scented Gum. The gumnuts are smaller than Corymbia ficifolia.
10th April 2024 10th Apr 24

Annie D

ace
@annied
update 2020 - I have been here for a long while now - my first year or so I was a diligent photo a dayer...
470% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

haskar ace
Interesting combination. These seeds are very decorative.
April 14th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise