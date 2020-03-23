Sign up
Photo 839
Empty space
This is for Street 68 - my interpretation of street without people - they are “present” in a picture in a more indirect way. A sign of the times in 2020.
23rd March 2020
23rd Mar 20
Annie D
ace
@annied
ties that bind past and future present familiarities common interests shared experiences it doesn't matter where you're from where you've been just who you are and what you share that makes us friends I have...
Photo Details
Tags
street-68
