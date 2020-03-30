Sign up
Photo 846
exercise
30th March 2020
30th Mar 20
1
1
Annie D
ace
@annied
ties that bind past and future present familiarities common interests shared experiences it doesn't matter where you're from where you've been just who you are and what you share that makes us friends I have...
4789
photos
217
followers
138
following
232% complete
840
841
842
843
844
845
846
847
579
1144
580
1145
581
582
583
584
Views
3
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
People and Places
Tags
street-68
,
scenesoftheroad-18
Marnie
ace
Terrific shot, captures the essential feel of these grim times.
April 21st, 2020
