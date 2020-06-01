Previous
Roads Taken-1 by annied
Photo 878

Roads Taken-1

Covid restrictions were eased June 1st - so we could go for drives
M1 north towards Brooklyn
1st June 2020 1st Jun 20

Annie D

@annied
ties that bind past and future present familiarities common interests shared experiences it doesn't matter where you're from where you've been just who you are and what you share that makes us friends
Photo Details

aikiuser (jenn) ace
Cool "lo-fi" processing, neat image!
September 3rd, 2020  
