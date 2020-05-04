Sign up
Photo 1152
Get Pushed 406
Sally asked "How do you fancy playing around with the rules of odds?"
I always have a slightly askew view on things hahahaha
4th May 2020
4th May 20
Annie D
ace
@annied
ties that bind past and future present familiarities common interests shared experiences it doesn't matter where you're from where you've been just who you are and what you share that makes us friends I have...
Tags
get-pushed-406
Sally Ings
ace
Creative response. Cool interpretation
May 9th, 2020
