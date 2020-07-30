Previous
Get Pushed 418 - Food Fight by annied
Get Pushed 418 - Food Fight

Sally's challenge "take a picture with 5 subjects, they can be either the same or different."
30th July 2020

Annie D

@annied
ties that bind past and future present familiarities common interests shared experiences it doesn't matter where you're from where you've been just who you are and what you share that makes us friends I have...
Annie D
@salza second attempt
August 3rd, 2020  
