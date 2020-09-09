Previous
Get Pushed 424 - macro grevillea by annied
Photo 1202

Get Pushed 424 - macro grevillea

Ashley's challenge "I wanna see what you do with the challenge of Macro :)"

Taken with my LensBaby Sweet 35 with macro converters
9th September 2020 9th Sep 20

Annie D

ties that bind past and future present familiarities common interests shared experiences it doesn't matter where you're from where you've been just who you are and what you share that makes us friends I have...
Richard Sayer ace
Stunning result Annie - you nailed your challenge good and proper!
September 12th, 2020  
Ethel ace
Ooh, Wow
September 12th, 2020  
