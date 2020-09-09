Sign up
Photo 1202
Get Pushed 424 - macro grevillea
Ashley's challenge "I wanna see what you do with the challenge of Macro :)"
Taken with my LensBaby Sweet 35 with macro converters
9th September 2020
9th Sep 20
2
2
Annie D
ace
@annied
ties that bind past and future present familiarities common interests shared experiences it doesn't matter where you're from where you've been just who you are and what you share that makes us friends
Tags
get-pushed-424
Richard Sayer
ace
Stunning result Annie - you nailed your challenge good and proper!
September 12th, 2020
Ethel
ace
Ooh, Wow
September 12th, 2020
