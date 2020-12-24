Previous
Next
Get Pushed 439 - Xmas by annied
Photo 1233

Get Pushed 439 - Xmas

Wishing everyone a safe and joyful Christmas filled with love and all the connection you can manage in these difficult times :)

Anne's challenge - Christmas, how about capturing your favourite shot of the season?
It's the only one really.....while I was alone and had everything sorted for Christmas and decided to have a faff ....kids took a few phone shots....me...on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day...I just ate, drank and enjoyed my family's company - forgot all about photos ha ha
24th December 2020 24th Dec 20

Annie D

ace
@annied
ties that bind past and future present familiarities common interests shared experiences it doesn't matter where you're from where you've been just who you are and what you share that makes us friends I have...
337% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise