Get Pushed 439 - Xmas

Wishing everyone a safe and joyful Christmas filled with love and all the connection you can manage in these difficult times :)



Anne's challenge - Christmas, how about capturing your favourite shot of the season?

It's the only one really.....while I was alone and had everything sorted for Christmas and decided to have a faff ....kids took a few phone shots....me...on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day...I just ate, drank and enjoyed my family's company - forgot all about photos ha ha