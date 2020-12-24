Get Pushed 439 - Xmas

Wishing everyone a safe and joyful Christmas filled with love and all the connection you can manage in these difficult times :)
Anne's challenge - Christmas, how about capturing your favourite shot of the season?
It's the only one really.....while I was alone and had everything sorted for Christmas and decided to have a faff ....kids took a few phone shots....me...on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day...I just ate, drank and enjoyed my family's company - forgot all about photos ha ha
ties that bind
past and future
present familiarities
common interests
shared experiences
it doesn't matter where you're from
where you've been
just who you are
and what you share
that makes us friends
I have...