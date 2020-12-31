Sign up
*JANUARY WORDS*
***Happy New Year Everyone***
Here are the January Words
Tag - jan21words
31st December 2020
Annie D
ace
@annied
ties that bind past and future present familiarities common interests shared experiences it doesn't matter where you're from where you've been just who you are and what you share that makes us friends I have...
Tags
jan21words
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Thanks Annie , A Happy and Healthy 2021 to you too
December 31st, 2020
