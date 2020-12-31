Previous
*JANUARY WORDS* by annied
*JANUARY WORDS*

***Happy New Year Everyone***
Here are the January Words

Tag - jan21words
31st December 2020 31st Dec 20

Annie D

@annied
ties that bind past and future present familiarities common interests shared experiences it doesn't matter where you're from where you've been just who you are and what you share that makes us friends I have...
Beryl Lloyd ace
Thanks Annie , A Happy and Healthy 2021 to you too
December 31st, 2020  
