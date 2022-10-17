Previous
Black and White 75 - Street 1 by annied
Black and White 75 - Street 1

I was taking photos in the bush when these bikers arrived to enjoy the view...hence the high key as I didn't change the settings ha ha.
Bike riders love riding the roads around here and this is a popular rest stop.
17th October 2022

Annie D

ace
@annied
update 2020 - I have been here for a long while now - my first year or so I was a diligent photo a dayer...
383% complete

