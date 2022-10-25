Previous
Get Pushed 534
Photo 1399

Get Pushed 534

Kali challenged me to do an action shot.
This currawong was hanging around, flying to and from the branches, yet it was still hard to actually get the shot - patience and a lot of luck haha
25th October 2022

Annie D

@annied
Annie D
@kali66 action :)
October 30th, 2022  
