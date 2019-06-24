Previous
Next
Morpeth Street Plaques by annied
Photo 407

Morpeth Street Plaques

These plaques in the streets at Morpeth show some of the historic buildings in the town. There are more that I need to get when I visit again.
Babs has posted them before too - https://365project.org/onewing/topics/2014-07-20
24th June 2019 24th Jun 19

Annie D

ace
@annied
ties that bind past and future present familiarities common interests shared experiences it doesn't matter where you're from where you've been just who you are and what you share that makes us friends I have...
112% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise