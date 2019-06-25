The Commercial Banking Company

The impressive scale and bulk of the former bank stands out against the low scale single and two storey residential development of the town. There is typical detailing of Italianate style in the porch arched opening and arched windows.
It was erected in 1889 and designed by the Mansfield brothers.
