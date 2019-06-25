Previous
Next
The Commercial Banking Company by annied
Photo 408

The Commercial Banking Company

The impressive scale and bulk of the former bank stands out against the low scale single and two storey residential development of the town. There is typical detailing of Italianate style in the porch arched opening and arched windows.

It was erected in 1889 and designed by the Mansfield brothers.

It stands at 149 Swan Street, Morpeth, NSW
25th June 2019 25th Jun 19

Annie D

ace
@annied
ties that bind past and future present familiarities common interests shared experiences it doesn't matter where you're from where you've been just who you are and what you share that makes us friends I have...
112% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise