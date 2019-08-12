Previous
Branxton Station from the over bridge by annied
Branxton Station from the over bridge

Branxton railway station is a heritage-listed railway station located on the Main Northern line in New South Wales, Australia. It serves the town of Branxton opening on 24 March 1862
Annie D

