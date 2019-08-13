Branxton Station

Branxton railway station group is of state significance as an early railway station dating from 1863 and featuring one of the earliest buildings on the Great Northern Railway. The original station building is a relatively rare example of a combined office/residence station building demonstrating early railway design and the past custom of providing accommodation for railway staff.
