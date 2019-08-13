Previous
Branxton Station by annied
Branxton Station

Branxton railway station group is of state significance as an early railway station dating from 1863 and featuring one of the earliest buildings on the Great Northern Railway. The original station building is a relatively rare example of a combined office/residence station building demonstrating early railway design and the past custom of providing accommodation for railway staff.
Annie D

ace
@annied
ties that bind past and future present familiarities common interests shared experiences it doesn't matter where you're from where you've been just who you are and what you share that makes us friends I have...
