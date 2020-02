'Banana costumes?' I asked. 'Why?'

drove past a protest against a new coal mine. My friend had been hearing about it on the radio. 'They're dressed in banana costumes,' she said. 'To protest against a coal mine?' I asked, seeking clarification.

'Yes,' she said.

LATER: 'No. I remember now. Not bananas. Canaries.'

