Photo 513
Storm Dennis
dreadful drive home from Grasmere
15th February 2020
15th Feb 20
Annie-Sue
ace
@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016. From Cumbria, UK - the English Lake District - UNESCO World Heritage Site. Previously from Staffordshire. Following ex-ShutterCal-ers to...
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
1
Album
2017, 2018 and 2019 - and 2020
Camera
DSC-WX350
Taken
15th February 2020 5:14pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
road
flood
river
storm
dennis
grasmere
sucky-up machine
Jane Armstrong
ace
We seem to have escaped the worst. Literally on the coast of West Cumbria. High tides but otherwise ok
February 15th, 2020
