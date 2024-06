bad pic - but topical!

went to watch a 50th anniversary showing of the classic film "Swallows and Amazons".



In the film the children are almost mown down by a boat on the lake.



The lake is essentially Coniston Water - the boat is Tern, which operates on Windermere.



The shots when the children dock at "Rio" (Bowness) are extraordinary - the bandstand is there on the Glebe - and the waterfront is lined with old boathouses where the concrete mass of the Lake View Carvery and Grill now stands.