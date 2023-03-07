Previous
then I wandered off to Holehird by anniesue
then I wandered off to Holehird

dog's tooth violet and Edgeworthia newly out -

sunset clouds over Crinkle Crags and the Landale Pikes - and then over the Coniston range
7th March 2023 7th Mar 23

Annie-Sue

@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016. (note to self: this is how to get back to the start of an album: etc) From Cumbria,...
Photo Details

JackieR ace
Never seen dogs head violets, so pretty!! Thinks you may have made up Crinkle Crags??!! Such a pretty collage
March 7th, 2023  
Annie-Sue ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond Me?? Make things up?!
March 7th, 2023  
Lesley Aldridge ace
Holehird - one of my favourite gardens, hopefully be there in a couple of weeks.
March 7th, 2023  
