Photo 701
then I wandered off to Holehird
dog's tooth violet and Edgeworthia newly out -
sunset clouds over Crinkle Crags and the Landale Pikes - and then over the Coniston range
7th March 2023
7th Mar 23
3
0
Annie-Sue
ace
@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016.
4851
photos
53
followers
14
following
192% complete
View this month »
Views
9
Comments
3
Album
Other things
Tags
holehird
JackieR
ace
Never seen dogs head violets, so pretty!! Thinks you may have made up Crinkle Crags??!! Such a pretty collage
March 7th, 2023
Annie-Sue
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
Me?? Make things up?!
March 7th, 2023
Lesley Aldridge
ace
Holehird - one of my favourite gardens, hopefully be there in a couple of weeks.
March 7th, 2023
