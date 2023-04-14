Previous
Next
how the mind works by anniesue
Photo 710

how the mind works

I read "On Bribery" ... well, John Stuart Mill ... it could have been - he'd have been against that. However, it was his actual book "On Liberty" there on the shelf. Kell sup reeze.
14th April 2023 14th Apr 23

Annie-Sue

ace
@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016. (note to self: this is how to get back to the start of an album: etc) From Cumbria,...
194% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise