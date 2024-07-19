Previous
almshouses by anniesue
Photo 863

almshouses

19th July 2024 19th Jul 24

Annie-Sue

ace
@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016. (note to self: this is how to get back to the start of an album: etc) From Cumbria,...
236% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

JackieR ace
Thems posh alms houses
July 19th, 2024  
Barb ace
Lovely capture!
July 19th, 2024  
Lesley ace
Fabulous - where are these?
July 19th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise