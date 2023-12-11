Previous
Christmas lunch (non-food bit) by anniesue
166 / 365

Christmas lunch (non-food bit)

11th December 2023 11th Dec 23

Annie-Sue

ace
@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016. (note to self: this is how to get back to the start of an album: etc) From Cumbria,...
45% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Lesley ace
Very nice. Hope the food was yummy too.
December 11th, 2023  
Annie-Sue ace
@tinley23 did well with Cumberland sausage and mash and sticky toffee pudding! :-)
December 11th, 2023  
Beverley ace
Lovely
December 11th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise