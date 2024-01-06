Previous
I forgot I haven't got a barrel of water anymore! by anniesue
176 / 365

I forgot I haven't got a barrel of water anymore!

heavy frost this morning - she would have been able to go ice skating
6th January 2024 6th Jan 24

Annie-Sue

@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016. (note to self: this is how to get back to the start of an album: etc) From Cumbria,...
Peter ace
Small but beautifully formed well captured Annie-Sue, frosty here this morning to:)
January 6th, 2024  
