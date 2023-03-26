Sign up
would that it was Year of the Cow again!
26th March 2023
26th Mar 23
7
4
Annie-Sue
ace
@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016. (note to self: this is how to get back to the start of an album: etc) From Cumbria,...
4908
photos
52
followers
13
following
96% complete
Tags
cow
,
horns
,
highland
Lana Hill
Gorgeous
March 26th, 2023
Desi
What a beautiful cow. Lovely photo
March 26th, 2023
Corinne C
ace
A beautiful capture
March 26th, 2023
Peter
ace
Magnificent highland cow beautifully captured Annie-Sue:)
March 26th, 2023
Lesley
ace
Oh wow, love this!
March 26th, 2023
Babs
ace
He is gorgeous.
March 26th, 2023
Ellen E
gorgeous!
March 26th, 2023
