360 / 365
standing-on montage
11th March 2024
11th Mar 24
Annie-Sue
ace
@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016. (note to self: this is how to get back to the start of an album: etc) From Cumbria,...
Tags
14
,
19
,
35
,
5
,
numbers
,
sheep
,
lamb
,
ewe
,
lambs
,
ewes
Dorothy
ace
Mum is so calm, not her first babies. CUTE
March 11th, 2024
Annie-Sue
ace
@illinilass
the very first one I saw was just about to get up and dislodge her lambs, but the rest were content - for the moment!
March 11th, 2024
narayani
ace
Adorable!
March 11th, 2024
