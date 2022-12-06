Sign up
352 / 365
stop stealing the words!
Someone (on another site) said they were looking forward to the Buck Moon tomorrow.
Apart from the fact that we don't have the Buck Moon here (in England) anyway, it is not even the Buck Moon at all!
So there!!
6th December 2022
6th Dec 22
Annie-Sue
ace
@anniesue
From Cumbria,...
Tags
rant
JackieR
ace
Not a blue one either!!! Fab details
December 6th, 2022
narayani
Never heard of a Buck Moon…your moon is looking pretty gorgeous
December 6th, 2022
