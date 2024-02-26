Sign up
359 / 365
same view but colour
26th February 2024
26th Feb 24
Annie-Sue
ace
@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016. (note to self: this is how to get back to the start of an album: etc) From Cumbria,...
Views
6
Comments
3
Album
Year of the Cow (after all, an ox is not renewable) 12-02-2021 ...
Camera
DSC-WX350
Taken
26th February 2024 3:18pm
JackieR
ace
Oh that's lovely
February 26th, 2024
Lesley
ace
Love the light right in the middle
February 26th, 2024
John Falconer
ace
I like this colour version better. This black and white is a bit too dark for me.
February 26th, 2024
