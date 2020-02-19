Previous
a little more thought by anniesue
Photo 482

a little more thought

got a background, and brought my selected items and arranged them variously and lit them from different angles - and put the camera on a steady surface and took the pic on 2 second delay
19th February 2020 19th Feb 20

Annie-Sue

Joined Project 365 27 January 2016. From Cumbria, UK - the English Lake District - UNESCO World Heritage Site. Previously from Staffordshire. Following ex-ShutterCal-ers to...
judith deacon ace
Lovely lighting and tonal quality.
February 19th, 2020  
